Even in his darkest days, Tom Cruise can still find a reason to smile.

The newly single actor, 50, was spotted laughing with stills photographer David James on the set of his new movie, Oblivion, in June Lake, Calif. July 10 -- just one day after he and wife Katie Holmes, 33, privately reached a divorce settlement. In between takes, Cruise's colleagues consoled him by giving him warm hugs.

Wasting no time at all, Cruise also removed his wedding ring. Though the actor's attorney, Bert Fields, recently told the BBC he's "really sad" about the way things ended with Holmes, Cruise hasn't had time to host a pity party. "Tom just wants to work hard and finish everything on time," a source recently told Us Weekly.

Eleven days after Holmes blindsided Cruise by filing for divorce in New York City June 28, the couple reached a settlement, with Holmes getting primary legal custody of their daughter, Suri, 6; the other terms of their agreement will not be publicly disclosed. According to an insider, Cruise "will be allowed to see Suri, but there are guidelines for the visits."

Shortly before their July 9 settlement, reps for both actors released a statement reaffirming their mutual respect for one another as parents.

"We are committed to working together as parents to accomplishing what is in our daughter Suri's best interests," the former couple said. "We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other's roles as parents."

