Not only did Ashley Tisdale score a piggy-back ride from shirtless BFF Zac Efron on her 26th birthday in Malibu, CA a few weeks ago, but she also received a ton of attention for her hot bikini body.

Fifty-five percent of Us Weekly readers voted for the actress as having the best toned physique, despite stiff competition from Eva Longoria, 36, and LeAnn Rimes, 28.

The star showed off her amazing figure in a bold Mara Hoffman 'Chieftan Story' bandeau bikini, which she paired with turquoise sunglasses.

Known for her vibrant, boho-chic looks, the swimwear designer recently teamed up with Skintimate to create a limited-edition line of colorful shaving cream cans.

