Bow-ed over by Reese Witherspoon's sweet style at the How Do You Know premiere in LA on Monday?

Mimic the starlet's look with these inspired pieces.

School Girl Crush Dress ($64.99, modcloth.com)Pair this comfy sweater dress with classic Mary Janes or, if you're feeling edgy, rocker boots.

Wildfox Bow Print T-Shirt ($86, farfetch.com)The black-on-pink bow print on this slouchy shirt is just sweet enough.

Lipsy Studded Bow Bandeau Dress ($103.44, asos.com)Perfect for the party circuit, this strapless dress features a full skirt and studded bow.

