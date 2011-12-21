Jessica Lowndes went burlesque for her first music video, "I Wish I Was Gay," but the 90210 star wanted to tone things down for her follow-up single.

VIDEO: Watch Jessica's racy "I Wish I Was Gay" music video

To do so, the 23-year-old singer hired Olivia Wilde's ex-husband Tao Ruspoli to direct "Nothing Like This," which they shot on location in New York City.

PHOTOS: Beverly Hills, 90210 stars, then and now

"He's just got an amazing vision," Lowndes raved during a recent visit to Us Weekly's NYC office. "I wanted it to feel like a '60s retro film, and this song means a lot to me. I was going through a breakup when I wrote it and it's just basically about what I was going through."

VIDEO: Matt Lanter spills 90210's biggest secrets

Though her new music video isn't as racy as "I Wish I Was Gay," "there is a lot of making out," Lowndes laughed. "That's definitely a lot of fun being a single girl."

To find out more about Lowndes' burgeoning music career -- including details on her upcoming EP, how 90210 is embracing her songs, and much more -- watch the video (above) now.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly