Twi-hards, get ready!

Breaking Dawn (Part I) might not hit theaters until November 18, but the newly-released sexy screenshots have already hit the web!

CHECK OUT US' BREAKING DAWN GALLERY NOW!

In the fourth film in the Twilight saga, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) says "I do" to Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). The steamy duo pack on the PDA and finally take their relationship to the next level on their honeymoon getaway.

PHOTOS: The many sexy faces of R-Pattz

Werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) is heartbroken he's not "the one" for Bella, but he's certainly not out of the picture. In fact, the film will feature even more shirtless shots of the hard-bodied hunk!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly