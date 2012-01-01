Gotcha!

When MTV's Punk'd returns on March 19, Ashton Kutcher and his cameras are taking aim at one of Hollywood's biggest reality stars: Khloe Kardashian.

As this just-released sneak peek shows, Kardashian's ruse is carried out with a little help from her famous friends, Miley Cyrus and Kelly Osbourne.

"She thinks she's going to have girls hangout time and order food, and when the delivery guy shows up, he's going to ask to use my bathroom," Cyrus explains in the preview clip above. "He's going to get his [genitals] zipped into the zipper of his pants. Khloe, you're getting punk'd!"

Right on cue, the delivery guy shows up and pretends to be in immense pain as an unsuspecting Kardashian, 27, calmly calls 911 on his behalf.

Watch the hilarious clip above before Kardashian's episode of Punk'd airs March 19.

