She's conquered the reality TV world and currently helms a million dollar fashion empire, and now Kim Kardashian is ready to marry the two in a guest judging stint on Project Runway.

Appearing on Thursday's all-new episode, the engaged Kardashian, 30, joins host Heidi Klum and fellow judges Michael Kors and Nina Garcia to critique the designers' garments -- created for stilt-walking models -- in the show's first-ever outdoor runway show.

"We [on Project Runway] love people who love fashion and Kim loves fashion," Kors tells Us Weekly of Kardashian. "She knows what it's like to have cameras follow you at all times. She knows you have to look great even when you go to the grocery store. It is really important to hear a different side of things. Nina comes from the editorial side. I come from the designer side. Heidi has got so many different points of view. Kim brings in a whole different angle, which I think is great."

Project Runway airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. (EST) on Lifetime.

