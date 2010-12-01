ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Actor Wesley Snipes has been ordered to start his three-year sentence for failing to pay taxes at a federal prison in Pennsylvania next week.

The U.S. Marshal's Office issued a notice Wednesday ordering Snipes to voluntarily surrender at the Federal Correctional Institution McKean in Lewis Run, Pa., by noon on Dec. 9. Snipes had tried unsuccessfully to remain free on bail while appealing his conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Snipes was convicted in 2008 for willful failure to file income tax returns. The 48-year-old Snipes has starred in the "Blade" trilogy, "White Men Can't Jump" and other films.

