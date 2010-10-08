January Jones has cut into her boyfriend's confidence.

A source tells the new Us Weekly (on newsstands now) that the "Mad Men" actress' beau, "Saturday Night Live"'s Jason Sudeikis, 35, has been doing the BluePrint Cleanse -- a diet consisting of six bottles of juice per day -- because he thinks he looks too puffy when posing for photos next to the slim starlet, 32.

PHOTOS: Stars who've slimmed down

"He put on a few pounds this summer," says the insider. "January is so gorgeous and thin, it's hard to look good next to her."

PHOTOS: From fat to fit: Stars who got back in shape

And he seems determined to stick with the 1,100-calorie-a-day plan: At an NYC Westville Sept. 29, he met a pal for lunch and drank two bottles of BluePrint Cleanse juices while the friend ate regular food!