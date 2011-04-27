NEW YORK (AP) -- Jason Sudeikis will host the 20th annual MTV Movie Awards.

The "Saturday Night Live" cast member will host the June 5 show. The awards will take place at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Calif., and air live on MTV.

MTV President Stephen Friedman says in a statement that "smart and funny is the new rock 'n' roll" for the network's audience, and that Sudeikis fits that combination.

The 35-year-old Sudeikis is in his sixth season on NBC's "SNL." He co-stars in the upcoming comedy "Horrible Bosses."

