New Jersey-drivers beware -- Snooki does the deed dangerously!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi revealed the dangerous way her daughter was conceived during her appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" on Oct. 14.

During a game of "Hot Seat," the former "Jersey Shore" star was asked a series of provocative questions, including the craziest place she had ever had sex.

"Well, it's how I conceived Giovanna," she admitted. Apparently, Snooki and husband Jionni LaVelle were headed home after a date night in Hoboken when the incident took place.

"We started hooking while he was driving on the highway, and I just climbed on top of him," the 27-year-old recalled.

"I'm pocket size!" she said as an explanation.

Snooki also recounted her most awkward celebrity encounter. It was during her "Jersey Shore" days, when she was at a club in Hollywood and a man approached her on the dance floor.

She said she gave him the cold shoulder but was later told the man was Usher. She then returned to her hotel room and called her management. "You have to get Usher's number!"

When asked what celebrity she would sleep with, Snooki picked Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

"Channing is ok," she said. "But she is hot!"

During the interview, Wendy asked about the rumors that say Jionni was involved in the Ashley Madison scandal.

"He's really not the type," Snooki said. "It's bulls---"

She then added, "We are happy."

The couple have two children together, 3-year-old Lorenzo, and 1-year-old Giovanna.