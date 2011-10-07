Snooki & More of the 'Jersey Shore' Cast Before They Were Stars
varsity cheer snooki
As Jersey Shore continues its reign of GTL in Italy, Snakkle highlights the cast then and now.
Snooki, senior year
Varsity cheerleading captain Snooki tops the cheerleader pyramid at Marlboro High School in Marlboro, N.Y., 2006.
