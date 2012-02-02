PITTSBURGH (AP) -- If Snooki and JWoww need a place to live, Jersey Shore will welcome them with open arms.

Jersey Shore, Pa., that is.

The Central Pennsylvania Film Office wants the stars of MTV's "Jersey Shore" reality show to come to the tiny borough in north-central Pennsylvania or to nearby Williamsport to shoot a planned spinoff.

Officials in Hoboken, N.J., have opted not to issue a permit for the new reality show that will feature Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

So far, there's no word from the reality show stars or producers if they would even consider it. But officials in central Pennsylvania would welcome the chance to talk about it.

"Jersey Shore" has been filmed in Seaside Heights, N.J., Miami and Italy.