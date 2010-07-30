By Molly McGonigle

Snooki of MTV's hit "Jersey Shore" was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct this afternoon according to USMagazine.com. Witnesses say Snooki was drinking in public.

Snooki and JWoww had spent the afternoon at the beach. But witnesses say that Snooki had a hard time walking and relied on her castmates JWoww and Deena for help.

The "Jersey Shore" cast has been busy shooting Season 3 in New Jersey and staying out till the early hours in the morning.

