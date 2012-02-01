Back in December, Snooki told her fans she wanted "big knockers" like her BFF J-Woww for Christmas. And while Santa didn't deliver breast implants, the pint-sized Jersey Shore star seemed happy to show off her naturally ample cleavage on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Hollywood boob jobs

Clad in a revealing sheer top (she narrowly avoided an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction!) and skin-tight mini, the 24-year-old turned heads during a visit to SiriusXM in New York City. She accessorized with giant gold hoops, bedazzled sunglasses, a Gucci purse and gold glitter booties.

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore's wildest moments

The 4-foot-9 star appears to be maintaining her super-slim shape, after recently dropping to her "goal weight" of just 98 pounds.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly