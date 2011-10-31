The claws are out!

Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi channeled her inner feisty feline for a Halloween bash at Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The pint-sized reality star posed on the red carpet in a fur and leather leopard ensemble (complete with a tail), plus extra-long nails, black lipstick and creepy blue cat-inspired contact lenses.

Last week Snooki, 25, revealed on Today that her behavior on the MTV reality show -- which includes flashing her vagina in nightclubs, being arrested for public intoxication and hooking up with multiple men -- isn't something viewers should emulate.

"Snooki's definitely not a role model. Snooki's just there to have fun and just live her life," the reality star said. "Nicole, I would say, could be a role model. I'm very strong and independent. I'm just lovable, I guess."

