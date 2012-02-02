When Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gets bored on Thursday's all-new episode of Jersey Shore, the 4-foot-9 star hatches a plan with costar Deena Nicole Cortese to "bring life" to their summer home in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

"I feel like the house needs something crazy going on," Polizzi, 24, says before dressing up in a white bunny costume. The self-proclaimed "Princess of Poughkeepsie" then finds her favorite male roommates -- Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, 31, Vinny Guadagnino, 24, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 26 -- and playfully dry humps them while in costume.

"I'm a f-cking bunny from Britain and I have no idea what goes on when it comes to freakin' Guidos," Polizzi says while in character.

For more hilarious hijinks, watch the clip (above) and tune in for a brand new episode of Jersey Shore airing Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.

