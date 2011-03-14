Oh no he didn't!

After learning that Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi landed the latest Rolling Stone cover, Ne-Yo took to Twitter to share his disbelief.

"Wow. Snooki is on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Really? I quit. (Just kidding, but almost serious....)," the singer, 28, tweeted.

It didn't take long for the pint-size party girl, 23, to fire back. "I was just really upset," she told UsMagazine.com at the LAX nightclub in Las Vegas on Sunday night. "I'm a big fan of Ne-Yo. Every song was on my iPod, and I deleted them yesterday just because of his comments."

She went on, "Why do you hate me? I'm the nicest person ever. I understand you are a little mad cause your career is not up right now and I'm on the cover, but you know what,like, I'm a nice person and I deserve it, so get over it."

For his part, Ne-Yo doesn't want a war with the "Jersey Shore" star, but the crooner is standing his ground. "I don't know her, so I can't disrespect her, but I feel like Rolling Stone is a music magazine," he told E! News at last night's "Battle: Los Angeles" premiere. "And for them to put her on the cover, it's like, 'Really?'"

