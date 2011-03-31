Snooki gets $32K to talk 'GTL' on Rutgers campus
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) -- The pouf is mightier than the pen when it comes to speaking fees at New Jersey's largest university.
The Rutgers University Programming Association paid Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi of the reality TV show "Jersey Shore" $32,000 Thursday to dish on her hairstyle, fist pumps, as well as the GTL — gym, tanning, laundry — lifestyle.
That's $2,000 more than the $30,000 the university is paying Nobel-winning novelist Toni Morrison to deliver Rutgers' commencement address in May.
Money for Polizzi's appearance came from the mandatory student activity fee.
Freshman Adham Abdel-Raouf told The Star-Ledger of Newark he thought the price was a bargain given Snooki's popularity. Another freshman, Dan Oliveto, said it was a waste of money.
Snooki's advice to students: "Study hard, but party harder."
