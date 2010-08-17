SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) -- "Jersey Shore" cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's lawyer is expected in court on her behalf.

Attorney Raymond Raya's office says that he'll attend an initial court appearance Wednesday and that Polizzi is not expected in court.

She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct last month in the New Jersey town where the MTV reality show is based. She was released on a summons.

Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd said other beachgoers reported Polizzi was bothering them. The arrest came one day after the premiere of the show's second season, which features the cast in Miami.

Taping for the third season is under way in Seaside.

"Jersey Shore" focuses on the escapades of a group of hard-partying, 20-something Italian-Americans at a shore house.