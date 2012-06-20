NEW YORK (AP) -- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi says she doesn't care what anyone says, she's ready to be a parent.

"I know I'm ready, I'm excited, I can't wait and this is gonna change my life and you know I'm totally 100 percent on board with everything that's going on," she said.

Polizzi is due in September with her first child with fiance Jionni LaValle. She was newly pregnant while filming her "Jersey Shore" spinoff with Jenni "JWoww" Farley, "Snooki and JWoww." It premieres Thursday on MTV at 10 p.m. EDT.

Polizzi, 24, and Farley, 26, sat down with AP to talk about critics, their friendship and babies.

AP: Snooki, what was it like filming your show while pregnant?

Polizzi: I was in my first trimester. Usually during that time you're very tired, you get sick a lot so I was just basically tired a lot and I was grumpy.

Farley: But, you've got to understand also this girl is used to sleeping until 3 o'clock in the afternoon from being hung over so it was just a different type of tired that I'm used to.

Polizzi: Yeah, instead of me being hung over I was just pregnant and resting.

AP: How do your boyfriend and fiance get along? (Farley is in a relationship with Roger Mathews.)

Farley: Roger and Jionni really like each other...

Polizzi: It's really easy that they get along because we're gonna be with them for the rest of our lives.

Farley: They have to get along because our babies are gonna have babies. We've decided. So I have to have a boy and she has to have a girl no matter how many kids we pop out so two end up together.

AP: What if they don't like each other in that way?

Farley: Just reproduce. Use a turkey baster...

Polizzi: Or a one-night stand.

Farley: I want our blood mixed!

AP: Nicole, has it been hard dealing with scrutiny over your pregnancy?

Polizzi: I mean I really don't give a crap what anyone thinks about me and I haven't since day one. So, people think I'm not fit to be a parent. I don't care what you think, you know what I mean?

Farley: But I think for you and I think for all of us it's the factor to love to prove someone wrong so they can, like, say anything they want because Nicole is just gonna prove them wrong and then kind of like laugh at it at the end.

Polizzi: I just laugh all the way to the bank every day (laughter.)

AP: You're best friends now but in the first episode of "Jersey Shore" we saw things didn't start off so smoothly. (Polizzi got very drunk and ended up passing out while her other roommates went out.)

Polizzi: The first time I did meet Jenni at the shore I definitely loved her. I liked the look of her. She's really pretty and was someone I could kick it with but she wasn't that nice to me.

Farley: She scared me. I was like what is this little thing?

Polizzi: I was already two drinks down...

Farley: She was coming at me like a rabid dog. I went the opposite way. She was giddy and excited to be on TV and I was shy.

