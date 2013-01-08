Snooki is one tough cookie!

The flame-haired reality star sat down with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show on Monday, Jan. 7, to detail the very extensive labor she underwent to deliver baby boy Lorenzo.

"I was in labor for 27 hours, but I didn't feel anything because I got the epidural," she told the talk show host.

And in typical Snooki fashion, the 25-year-old Jersey Shore standout also shared some graphic details about the events leading up to the actual birth.

"When my water broke, I thought it would be like [gushing water sound effect]," she exclaimed. "But I was just like, peeing my pants every two seconds. I didn't know what was going on! I couldn't control it, and I was like 'I think my water broke.'"

Snooki, real name Nicole Polizzi, gave birth to her bundle of joy on Aug. 26, and has been a proud mom ever since, sharing photos of her little man with fans through Twitter.

"Best Birthday ever with my fiancé @JLaValle and Lorenzo!! wrote last Thanksgiving, calling him "my favorite birthday gift."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Snooki: "I Was in Labor for 27 Hours But I Didn't Feel Anything"