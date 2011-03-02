When you think of whom Snooki's role model might be, you might think of Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian. But you'd be wrong. "I'd like to turn out like Jessica Simpson, with her whole brand," Snooks tells Rolling Stone in its latest cover story. "She makes millions."

The "Jersey Shore" star is well on her way to creating an empire like Jessica's. A year and half ago she was a veterinary assistant back in Poughkeepsie, NY, and now she's a reality TV superstar who boasts a best-selling book, a $20,000 personal appearance fee and a jewelry line.

And don't expect Snooki to fade away into reality TV has-been obscurity when the sun sets on "Jersey Shore." "When 'Jersey Shore' ends I'm going to do more spin-offs," she says. "If MTV doesn't want them, another network will be, like, 'What does Snooki do now?' or 'Snooki's getting married!'"

Besides, she says, there's nowhere to go but up. "I'm trying to build an empire, because after this I can't get a normal job," she says. "I mean, how do I go and sit behind a desk? It's insane. I can't. I'd like to finish my degree as a vet tech, but just to do that? I mean, what am I going to do?"

(That is true. Could you picture working in a cubicle next to her?)

In any case, despite the embarrassing drunk moments, she loves the legacy she'll leave: "One day I'll be able to say [to my grandkids], 'Grandma was famous at one point -- famous for her hair and partying at the Jersey Shore."