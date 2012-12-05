LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York's Times Square is getting a little bit Jersey for New Year's Eve.

MTV says "Jersey Shore" stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and comedian Jeff Dye will host the network's live New Year's Eve special from Times Square.

"MTV's Club NYE 2013" will also feature performances from Ke$ha, Ne-Yo, Sean Kingston, Rita Ora and others. Ke$ha described the final night of the year as a time when people come together to celebrate "in a sweaty, drunken, dance-fueled orgy of bliss."

Polizzi said she is hoping to use "a leopard bedazzled microphone" for her hosting duties.

The special is set to air at 11 p.m. Eastern on Dec. 31.