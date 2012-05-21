When Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley's new MTV series, Snooki & JWoww, premieres this summer, viewers will find that their digs are a far cry from the Seaside Heights, N.J., pad they call home on Jersey Shore.

For starters: It'll be ultra-girlie, says Snooki. "It's very big, just think of a guidette Barbie house, that's what it looks like," the pregnant reality star, 24, tells Us Weekly of the converted firehouse they're inhabiting in Jersey City, N.J.

Their decor, in true Snooki and JWoww fashion, features lots and lots of animal print fabrics. "It looks like animal print threw up everywhere," Snooki explains.

Expecting her first child with fiance Jionni LaValle, Snooki tells Us she plans to carry her design aesthetic over to her child's wardrobe.

"If it's a girl, [her outfits will have] animal print everywhere and blinged-out everything," she hints. "If it's a boy, I would dress him like [Jersey Shore costar] Pauly."

Snooki & JWoww premieres June 21 at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

