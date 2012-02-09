Snooki and JWoww's Jersey Shore spinoff has finally found a place to call home.

After local authorities in Hoboken, N.J. denied the Jersey Shore costars a permit to film their new MTV series, the women have convinced Jersey City, N.J. to let them set up shop.

"My view is the more people that see anything about Jersey City and see what we have in Jersey, the better it is for Jersey City," the city's mayor Jerramiah Healy told the local FOX 5 news Thursday.

Production is set to begin later this month when the duo moves into a two-story converted firehouse near Grove and Mercer Streets.

As Snooki (real name: Nicole Polizzi) and JWoww (real name: Jenni Farley) pack their bags, Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill issued them a word of caution.

"The cast and crew of the Jersey Shore spinoff, like everyone else, will be required to follow all the laws of the State of New Jersey and the City of Jersey City, and to show respect for their neighbors," she said.

Fellow Jersey Shore star Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio will premiere his own spinoff, The Pauly D Project -- chronicling his life as a disc jockey in Rhode Island -- on MTV March 29.

