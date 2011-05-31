The roads of Italy are safe again!

Snooki's driver's license was revoked following her Monday afternoon car crash in Florence, and she might be heading to court, Us Weekly confirms.

The pint-sized "Jersey Shore" star (real name: Nicole Polizzi) was behind the wheel of a Fiat Multipla with co star Deena in the passenger seat when the fender bender happened. Tests revealed that Snooki, 23, did not have alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

The incident, which sent two Italian police officers to the hospital for minor injuries, wasn't without consequences. While Snooki is unlikely to face a criminal prosecution, she could be taken to court in a civil action suit by the two police officers injured in the crash. (The officers, ironically, were hired to escort the reality star through the ancient Italian city.)

"It was nothing serious and they have been released, but they will not be back at work for a week," a Florence police spokesman said. Under Italian law, the male and female officer -- who suffered whiplash injuries and cuts and bruises -- have up to 90 days to decide whether to take civil action against Snooki.

As per Italian law, Snooki -- having injured fellow motorists -- automatically lost her license to drive in the country.

Since the "Jersey Shore" cast arrived in Italy three weeks ago, they've accumulated more than 300 Euro worth of fines for various traffic violations.

