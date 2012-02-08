Leave it to Snooki to always find a way to liven up a party!

On Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore, the pint-sized guidette, 24, wants to beat boredom, so she and roommate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro decide to play some games on the roof of their Seaside Heights, N.J. pad.

PHOTOS: Jersey Shore hangouts

As Ortiz-Magro sets up a bean bag toss game, Snooki (real name: Nicole Polizzi) wonders how the game is played.

When Ortiz-Magro tells her the goal is to "get it in the hole," Polizzi has a quick-witted comeback.

VIDEO: Why Snooki thinks an Italian priest called her a "whore"

"That's what she said," she cracked, instantly turning the conversation sexual when using the quip popularized by The Office.

The Jersey Shore star -- currently dating Jionni LaValle -- has never shied away from sex talk. Admitting to the Huffington Post Tuesday that she's bisexual, Polizzi argues that "when it comes to sex, I'm definitely a guy."

VIDEO: Snooki dry humps her cast members in a bunny costume

Watch more of Polizzi's wacky antics in the preview clip above before the full episode of Jersey Shore airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on MTV.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly