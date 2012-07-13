Can't wait to meet you, Lorenzo!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and fiance Jionni LaValle will name their baby-to-be Lorenzo, she confirmed to USA Today Thursday.

The site notes that, in a group interview, the 24-year-old reality star's Jersey Shore castmates blurted out the moniker and initially worried they'd let the cat out of the bag too soon.

"Well, it's a name she's thinking about," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley quipped.

"No," Polizzi interjected. "It's done."

Due in about two months, little Lorenzo will be the first child for Snooki and LaValle, 25. As the couple -- now living together -- prep for baby, Snooki recently told Us Weekly that her man "takes care of me like a parent, and that's what I need."

"The other day he told me to clean up around the house and I was like, 'OK, Dad.'"

