Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is ringing in the new year with some new ink, commemorating her loved ones with a leopard tattoo.

The "Jersey Shore" star revealed her sixth tattoo on New Year's Eve, just hours before she and best friend Jenni "JWoww" Farley hosted MTV's "Club NYE" special.

Taking to her website, the 25-year-old posted a photo of her new tattoo on her upper left arm, which features a leopard with wings attached to its back. She wrote, "I got this last week when we shot our final Jersey Shore reunion. My fierce leopard tattoo. I wanted to get this because to me it represents being a strong independent woman, and obviously I love leopards/leopard print! The crown represents being a queen and being fabulous, and the wings represent everyone who has passed in my family."

She continued, "Anytime I can incorporate my loved ones who have passed, I do it! This tattoo also will always remind me of getting it while being in LA shooting our FINAL reunion of Jersey Shore."

Polizzi and her "Shore" co-stars wrapped up the sixth and final season of the hit MTV show on Dec. 20, but her spin-off show with Farley, "Snooki and JWoww," begins its second season on Jan. 8.

