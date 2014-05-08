Boy or girl? Second-time mom-to-be Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi took to her blog on May 8, to make a big announcement about her pregnancy. Appearing with son Lorenzo in a short but sweet video, she revealed the gender of her second child with fiance Jionni LaValle.

The big moment was actually a surprise to the "Jersey Shore" star too. "Jionni knows what we're having, and he put balloons in a bin for [me and Lorenzo]," she said in the clip. "So we're going to find out what we're having right now, and we're so excited."

Then, turning to her son, she cooed, "You ready? You're gonna have a sister or brother. No, you don't want it now? You want to be an only child? Well, you're not."

She then popped the lid off the bin to reveal -- well, you'll have to watch the video to find out!

The MTV reality star, 26 -- who shared her pregnancy news exclusively with Us Weekly -- previously told "Extra" that she and her fiance would "definitely" find out the gender of their baby before he or she is born. "If it's a boy or it's a girl, as long as the baby's healthy, we're gonna be very, very happy," she said at the time. "But me and Jionni would like to have two boys."

"Everybody in our family has a boy and then a girl, or a girl and a boy, so we kind of want two boys to switch it up and make it different," she explained. "Plus, I'm not ready to have a miniature me. I don't need a diva telling me what to do. I'm not ready for that."

