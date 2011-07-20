She's had plenty of experience dancing in nightclubs, but does Snooki have what it takes to win the mirror ball trophy on "Dancing With the Stars"?

Sources tell the new issue of Us Weekly (out Wednesday) that the 23-year-old "Jersey Shore" star, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, is in talks to shake her stuff on Season 13 of the ABC hit, premiering Sept. 19.

Snooki isn't the only reality star being considered: Rob Kardashian, 24, is also said to be in discussions with the network. "Rob is such a low-key guy, so it would be interesting to see if he'd come out of his shell," a source says. (Here's hoping that he fares better than his sister Kim Kardashian, 30, who competed in 2008 and was kicked off on the third week!)

Other potential hoofers? Mike Tyson, 45, "is being considered," explains a second insider (though the boxer's rep says this is not true). Plus, producers are talking to R&B singer Christina Milian, 29. "She's a possibility!" the source tells Us.

