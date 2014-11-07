Less than two months ago, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi gave birth to her second child. On Friday, she took her post-baby body out for a spin at her bachelorette party, and the results are simply incredible!

The "Jersey Shore" alum looked radiant and slim as she celebrated in Miami with her fiancé Jionni La Valle, her MTV co-star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her boyfriend Roger Matthews, among others.

As she donned a veil, a miniskirt and a white tank top that said "wifey" across her chest, Snooki, along with her guests, sipped margaritas and Corona beers while basking in the Miami sun.

With her wedding right around the corner, Snooki said she wants to drop a few more pounds before the nuptials. From the looks of it, she's well on her way, especially having lost 10 pounds right away after giving birth to Gia in September.

"I have to just tighten up ... It's just like loose skin, you know, around the belly," she told E! News. "You just want to tighten up."

As for the actual wedding itself, the "Snooki & JWoww" star is planning on a large gathering of about 500 people.

"Jionni's family's huge," she said. "I don't even know who these people are."