Move over Kristin Cavallari -- you're not the only one good at losing baby weight in a seemingly impossible short amount of time!

Former "Jersey Shore" star Snooki, who gave birth to her second child, baby girl Giovanna Marie LaValle, on Sept. 26, took to Instagram Wednesday to post a full-body selfie of herself looking slimmer than ever.

"I can fit in jeans again!! ❤," she wrote, posing in a leopard-print pair, a black tank top and ankle-strap heels.

Keep in mind, this is just 12 days after she gave birth.

Though perhaps her stunning results shouldn't come as a surprise, given that she routinely worked out during her pregnancy.

"Buns & guns, tryna jump start this labor," she wrote just three weeks ago alongside this Instagram video of her lifting weights.

Snooki's also perhaps getting ready for her wedding to fiancé Jionni LaValle -- she told Us Weekly in April that their big day will be in the "autumn months."

"So along with still being a healthy pregnant woman, I still want to be strong and fit!" she said about wanting to "look somewhat in shape" for her wedding.

Well whatever the reason may be, looking good girl!

