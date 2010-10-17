SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) -- "Jersey Shore" cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi charged $10 for autographs — $20 if fans didn't have a photo — to raise money for animal shelters after completing her court-ordered community service.

On Sunday, more than 200 people paid for the reality star's autograph. Her lawyer says the proceeds will go to Donations of Love, which benefits local animal shelters.

Her lawyer says Polizzi spent the morning doing clerical work and cleaning the Seaside Heights police station. In September, she worked at a zoo.

Last month, a judge fined the pint-sized star $500 and ordered community service because Polizzi had been drunk and disorderly on the beach in July.

Fifteen-year-old Victoria Rooms told the Asbury Park Press she flew out from Colorado just for an autograph.