Pauly D may not want to kiss and tell, but his longtime friend Snooki has no problem telling for him. The pint-size reality star (real name: Nicole Polizzi) recently spilled the beans on one of her pal's past alleged paramours: troubled actress Lindsay Lohan.

According to Snooki, DJ Pauly D (real name: Paul DelVecchio), 32, once "made out" with Lohan, now 26, when the Jersey Shore cast visited Southern California to promote the debut season of their now-famous MTV show. "It was the first time we were in L.A., and I feel like she was flirting with Pauly -- and I feel like they made out," the 25-year-old reality standout told Celebuzz. "But that was like three years ago."

The engaged star -- her fiance is Jionni LaValle, with whom she has an infant son, Lorenzo -- went on to add that although she has not yet met the Mean Girls actress, she thinks Lohan is great. "Personally, I love Lindsay. I think she's a fun girl and she just made a few mistakes, and people think she's the devil for it," the new mom told Celebuzz. "That's life. Nobody's perfect...It doesn't mean she's a bad person. I think she's awesome. And she used to be a great actress -- hopefully one day she can get it back."

Snooki herself has been saddled in the past with a reputation for drama and hard-partying, but these days, she's showing off a much tamer side. That's thanks mostly to LaValle and baby Lorenzo, whom the couple welcomed in August 2012. (Us Weekly broke the news of the pair's engagement and baby joy in March of that year.)

"Nicole's the same Nicole, only she's all about Lorenzo, and she's no longer selfish," BFF Jenni "JWoww" Farley told Us in November, when the Jersey Shore cast reunited to reminisce about their years on the show. (The series ended after six seasons in December.)

"Snooks, anything she does is to the max," Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino added. "On the TV show, you've seen us partying, and Snooks really did her thing. So now she's a mother, and she's doing that to the max."

