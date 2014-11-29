Snooki is married! She and Jionni LaValle tied the knot on Saturday in a ceremony at St. Rose of Lima Church in East Hanover, New Jersey. The couple celebrated with guests at The Venetian, a nearby event space. The festivities had a Great Gatsby theme.

LaValle and Snooki, who became engaged in March 2012, have two children together. They welcomed son Lorenzo in August 2012 and daughter Giovanna this September.

The reality TV star, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, rocketed to fame on “Jersey Shore” before transitioning into “Snooki & JWoww” with her best friend Jenni Farley. Farley reportedly served as a bridesmaid at Saturday’s wedding, along with fellow “Jersey Shore” alums Sammi Giancola and Deena Cortese. Others from the show were also in attendance.

Snooki and LaValle’s nuptials were filmed for MTV and will be part of an upcoming “Snooki & JWoww” special episode. On Saturday, Snooki shared the first picture from her wedding on her website. She wrote, “Hey booboos! Here is my first photo from my wedding today! Make sure you tune into Snooki & JWOWW on MTV 10/9c to see me walk down the aisle and marry the man of my dreams.”