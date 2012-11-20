Snooki's Most Outrageous Quotes

By Stacie Anthony

Don't fret "Jersey Shore" fans! Just because Snooki has traded in her fist-pumping meatball days for motherhood and maturity doesn't mean that she's run out of outrageous things to say. So in honor of Snook's 25th birthday on Nov. 23, let's wish this guidette a very HDB by checking out some of her most memorable musings about fame, her future, being preggers and more …

On naming her new brand:

"[My brand is called] 'couture' because I'm more mature now. I mean, I'm a mom."