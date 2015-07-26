Snoop Dogg was arrested in Sweden late Saturday night on suspicion that he was driving under the influence of drugs, but the rapper ranted in several Instagram videos that he was really picked up because of “racial profiling.” Watch the videos below.

Shortly after performing a concert, Snoop took to Instagram and tell his fans via video that he and his friends had just been pulled over by police in the Swedish city of Uppsala. “We getting sweated by the police right now. I don’t know what country we in but they sweatin’ us right now for nothing,” said Snoop in the video, adding, “This mother------ right here sweatin’ me for nothing.”

In a second video, while in the back of a police car, Snoop said, “Pulled a n---- over for nothing. Taking us to the station where I gotta go pee in a cup for nothing. I ain’t did nothing. All I did was came to this country and did a concert, and now I got to go to the police station. For nothing.”

According to Snoop, police did not find any drugs in his system and let him leave the station, but the rapper made it clear that he would never perform another concert in Sweden because of the incident. Early Sunday morning, Snoop shared a photo from the concert in Sweden, writing in the caption, “2 all my Sweden fans U can blame YA police dept for never seeing me again in your beautiful country its allways a few d---- that f--- it up for everybody its been real thank u Jah bless!! F--- the police.”

In another Instagram video posted on Sunday, Snoop, who’s open about his love for marijuana, again apologized to all his fans in Sweden, but reiterated that he’s “never going back to this county.” He added, “It’s been real, but thank you I’m gone.” A few hours later, Snoop again took to Instagram to post yet another video in which he ranted about the arrest, telling his fans he was a victim of “racial profiling.” Shortly after, he posted a final video message to say he was fine, and that the police didn’t have a case against him. “I know a lot of y’all concerned about me. I made it through. They took me down there, made me pee in a cup, didn’t find s---. No case, no nothing… F--- y’all.”

Uppsala police spokesman Daniel Nilsson said in a statement: “Police carrying out roadside controls noticed that Snoop Dogg seemed to be under the influence of narcotics. He was arrested and taken to the police station to take a urine test.” The results of the drug test will take two weeks to come back, according to the police.