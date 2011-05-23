Snoop Dogg for 'Celebrity Big Brother'?
Rapper Snoop Dogg is in talks to star in U.K. reality TV show "Celebrity Big Brother," according to reports.
Snoop Dogg has been invited to join a group of famous contestants inside the "Big Brother" house, where they will be banned from contacting the outside world.
Speculation about Snoop joining the line-up was fueled when U.K. DJ Tim Westwood wrote in a post on Twitter.com, "They asked me to do 'Celebrity Big Brother.' Snoop Dogg said they talkin' to him. If he goes in - I'm goin in! It'll be the Dawg House!&"
Madcap actor Charlie Sheen and businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed have also been tipped for the all-star show, according to Britain's Daily Star.