Rapper Snoop Dogg is in talks to star in U.K. reality TV show "Celebrity Big Brother," according to reports.

Snoop Dogg has been invited to join a group of famous contestants inside the "Big Brother" house, where they will be banned from contacting the outside world.

Speculation about Snoop joining the line-up was fueled when U.K. DJ Tim Westwood wrote in a post on Twitter.com, "They asked me to do 'Celebrity Big Brother.' Snoop Dogg said they talkin' to him. If he goes in - I'm goin in! It'll be the Dawg House!&"

Madcap actor Charlie Sheen and businessman Mohamed Al-Fayed have also been tipped for the all-star show, according to Britain's Daily Star.