Forget the birds and the bees.

When Snoop Lion’s children grow up, he wants to sit them down and chat about the buds and the buzz.

"It's not that I would ever push weed on our kids," the rapper formerly known as Snoop Dogg said in the January issue of GQ, "but if they wanted to, I would love to show them how, the right way, so that way they won't get nothing put in their sh-t or overdose or trying some sh-t that ain't clean."

Snoop, real name Calvin Calvin Broadus, has never been shy about his love for marijuana, and it's one that he would have no problem sharing with the next generation, he said.

"It's from the earth—it's not some man-made shit," he pointed out. "It's actually growing from the ground straight to you, so it's just like eating a vegetable. You know what I'm saying?”

"Cancer and diseases that never had a cure, now all of a sudden you got people taking chemotherapy, and they're also having a toke, and they live longer."

Snoop has been married to high school sweetheart Shante Taylor since 1997, and the couple have three children together: Cori, Corde and Cordell, ages between 12 and 18.

The rapper was arrested nearly one year ago today when a drug-sniffing dog discovered marijuana on his tour bus at a border inspection point in Texas. Texas has a zero-tolerance policy.

Authorities on-site discovered several joints and a prescription bottle with a half-ounce of weed in a trash can.

The "Reincarnated" rapper was arrested, issued a citation for misdemeanor drug possession and summarily released.

Snoop changed his name to Snoop Lion in July, explaining that he had had a spiritual awakening while he was traveling through Jamaica.

"I didn't want to be Snoop Dogg on a reggae track. I wanted to bury Snoop Dogg and become Snoop Lion, but I didn't know that until I went to the temple and received the name Snoop Lion from the Nyabinghi priest," he explained at a press conference July 30. "From that moment on, I started to understand why I was there and was able to create something magical in this [Reincarnated] project, something I haven't done before in my career."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Snoop Dogg: "I Would Love" to Show My Kids How to Smoke Weed