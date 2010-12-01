LONDON (AP) -- Snoop Dogg is not your usual royal wedding singer.

However the American rapper says he's dedicating his new single, "Wet," to Prince William's bachelor party.

The rapper is touting the track on his website and Twitter feed. On Tuesday he tweeted the official royal account, clarencehouse, saying he'd "Made tha anthem 4 Prince William's bachelor party n all bachelor parties round tha wrld."

The star also sent tweets to a slew of celebrities — including Oprah Winfrey and Jamie Oliver — urging them to check out the song, and expressed a desire to perform for the prince.

William is due to marry Kate Middleton at London's Westminster Abbey on April 29.

William's office, St. James's Palace, declined to comment on the song, and said arrangements for any parties would be private.

