Rapper Snoop Dogg helped to surprise a blushing bride and her groom over the weekend by showing up at their nuptials.

RELATED: Where Are They Now? '90s Rappers

Neesha Ghadiali and Joe Scheller wed at the Hard Rock Hotel Chicago on Sunday and were shocked when their wedding photographer spotted the "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker exiting a limousine and convinced him to party with them.

The rapper posed for pictures and interacted with guests at the wedding.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wed in Chateau Miraval, France

Photographer Sherry Hagerman tells the New York Daily News, "They had a great conversation and a ton of laughs inside the bar. Snoop was a blast to be around, and a really great person for making the day of Neesha and Joe a bit more special."

RELATED: 2014 Grammy Awards: 36 most buzzed-about moments