Cops were called to Snoop Dogg's pot party in Los Angeles on Saturday following complaints from neighbors.

RELATED: Most awkward people on the red carpet

The rapper, who now goes by the name Snoop Lion, organized a bash at a Hollywood Hills mansion to mark April 20, a date which has a special meaning in cannabis culture due to its numerical link to 4:20 p.m., when marijuana lovers light up.

RELATED: Fashion don'ts

However, the Snoop Lion 420 Festival was shut down after authorities received calls from locals complaining about noise levels and partygoers' parked cars crowding the area. No further action was taken and the hip-hop star was "incredibly co-operative" when cops arrived to call off the festivities, reports TMZ.com.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian's tightest looks