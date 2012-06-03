Snow White and the Huntsman is the fairest of them all!

The film, starring Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth, topped the weekend box office. According to an estimate by Universal Pictures (via The Los Angeles Times), Snow White and the Huntsman earned $56.3 million -- which was higher than expected.

This is the second "Snow White" film based on the classic fairy tale this year. In March, Julia Robert and Lily Collins' Mirror Mirror -- a family comedy versus the intense fantasy action-adventure of "The Huntsman" debuted in theaters with $18 million.

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' Men in Black 3 fell to the No. 2 spot with $29.3, and Robert Downey Jr.'s The Avengers came in third with $20.3 million after its fifth week in theaters.

Rounding out the top 10 this weekend: Alexander Skarsgard and Brooklyn Decker's Battleship ($4.8 million), Sacha Baron Cohen's The Dictator ($4.7 million), Judi Dench's The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel ($4.6 million), ensemble comedy featuring stars like Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez's What to Expect When You're Expecting ($4.4 million), Johnny Depp's Dark Shadows ($3.8 million), Jesse McCartney's Chernobyl Diaries ($3 million) and Eva Longoria and Andy Garcia's For Greater Glory ($1.8 million).

