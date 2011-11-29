Beyonce sure loves being pregnant!

In newly-released behind-the-scenes video footage from her "Countdown" video -- shot on Sept. 23 -- the Grammy-winner giggles about her baby-to-be and her ever-growing baby bump.

PHOTOS: Beyonce and other talked-about bodies of 2011

Holding up that day's edition of New York's Daily News featuring an "Oh Baby!" headline about her pregnancy curves at an event, the star (in a retro 60s getup, with her hair in a bun) cracks up and rubs her belly.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's amazing bump style

"Right now I'm actually shooting the video. . . And I'm six months pregnant!" she says in a playful falsetto. (The star is reportedly due in early 2012.) "[I'm] pretending that my stomach is flat in a bodysuit!"

After giggling some more, the chanteuse (her baby-to-be's dad is husband Jay-Z) notes: "But thank god, you can't really tell from the front. Oh baby, oh baby!"

PHOTOS: Bey's hair evolution

Watch the adorable, LOL video now.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly