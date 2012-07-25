Kristen Stewart issued a dramatic public apology for being unfaithful to her boyfriend, "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson, by having a fling — "this momentary indiscretion" — with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders. With her Wednesday statement, she joins a long list of high-profile people who have all felt the need to deliver a public mea culpa for mistakes.

———

"I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated." — Tiger Woods in 2010.

———

"To be clear, the picture was of me, and I sent it. I'm deeply sorry for the pain this has caused my wife, and our family, my constituents, my friends, my supporters and my staff." — Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner after initially claiming a hacker had posted a lewd photo to his Twitter account in 2011.

———

"It was rude, period." — Kanye West on "The Jay Leno Show" about hijacking Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009.

———

"There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry." — Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2011 after admitting that he fathered a child with a woman on his household staff more than a decade ago while married to Maria Shriver.

———

"It is important to me that everybody who has been hurt know that the sorrow I feel is genuine: first and most importantly, my family, also my friends, my staff, my cabinet, Monica Lewinsky and her family, and the American people, I have asked all for their forgiveness." — Former President Clinton at a prayer breakfast in 1998.

———

"From those to whom much is given, much is expected. I have been given much — the love of my family, the faith and trust of the people of New York, and the chance to lead this state. I am deeply sorry I did not live up to what was expected of me." — Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer announcing his resignation in 2008 after it was revealed he was with a prostitute.

———

"I acted like a person completely out of control when I was arrested, and said things that I do not believe to be true and which are despicable. I am deeply ashamed of everything I said and I apologize to anyone who I have offended." — Mel Gibson in 2006 after making anti-Semitic statements to sheriff's deputies when he was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence of alcohol.

———

"In the heat of battle I let my passion and emotion get the better of me and as a result handled the situation poorly." — Serena Williams after being fined for a profanity-laced tirade directed at a U.S. Open line judge in 2009.

———

"I'm deeply, deeply sorry." — "Seinfeld" star Michael Richards on racist comments he made in a 2010 tirade aimed at hecklers at a nightclub he was performing in.

———

"I've been unfaithful to my wife. I developed a relationship with what started as a dear, dear friend from Argentina. It began very innocently as I suspect many of these things do, in just a casual e-mail back and forth in advice on one's life there and advice here. But here recently, over this last year, it developed into something much more than that." — Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford in 2009.