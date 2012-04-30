At 39 years old, Cameron Diaz is hotter than ever!

The What to Expect When You're Expecting actress covers the June issue of Harper's Bazaar UK. In the stunning shot by photographer Tom Munro, a soaking wet Diaz strikes a seductive pose while flaunting her ample cleavage in a slinky beige dress.

In the interview, the single star speaks of her affinity for British men, including Oscar winner Colin Firth, 51. (The two are costars in the upcoming comedy Gambit, also starring Alan Rickman, Stanley Tucci and Cloris Leachman).

"I love their sense of humor and the sense of chivalry and charm," Diaz raves. "It's something that is innately a part of the culture -- we don't have that over here. It's not the same in America."

"Colin is the perfect Englishman," she adds. "Just enough of the self-effacing to a point that it's comfortable for other people, but also totally charming and engaging to where he makes you feel special. He's got that British honesty."

Diaz -- who "grew up on Monty Python" -- also speaks about her close friendship with Gwyneth Paltrow, also 39.

"We became very close after my dad's death [in April 2008]," the actress tells Harper's Bazaar UK. "She reached out and it was very sweet. We bonded on that."

