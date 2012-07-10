Goalkeeper Hope Solo tested positive for the diuretic Canrenone, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced July 9. The drug is classified as a specified substance and prohibited under the USADA protocol for Olympic and Paralympic movement testing and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) anti-doping rules.

The former Dancing With the Stars competitor, 30, claims the positive result was an accident and offered a formal apology Monday.

"I took a medication prescribed by my personal doctor for pre-menstrual purposes that I did not know contained a diuretic," Solo said in a statement Monday. "Once informed of this fact, I immediately cooperated with USADA and shared with them everything they needed to properly conclude that I made an honest mistake, and that the medication did not enhance my performance in any way."

Luckily, Solo's infraction will not prevent her from competing on the U.S. soccer team during the London Olympics.

"As someone who believes in clean sport, I am glad to have worked with USADA to resolve this matter," Solo added. "I look forward to representing my country at the 2012 Olympic Games in London."

This will be the U.S. soccer star's second time competing in the Olympic Games; Solo won the gold medal in Beijing in 2008.

