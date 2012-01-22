It's hard to stand out at a red carpet event when Angelina Jolie is among the stars in attendance, but two stunning celebs managed to do just that at Saturday's Producers Guild Awards.

PHOTOS: Angelina Jolie's style transformation

Sofia Vergara, showed off her amazing assets in a purple-and-black ombre sequin cocktail dress by Monique Lhullier. The Modern Family stunner, 39, accessorized with Amrapali earrings, black peep-toe Stuart Weitzman platforms and a chic ponytail.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore last night

Coriolanus star (and Hollywood newcomer) Jessica Chastain, 30, stunned in a black Balenciaga gown with a low-cut neckline and vibrant green BoChic earrings. The look was a major upgrade from the pearl-encrusted ivory Givenchy Couture look she wore to the Golden Globes.

VIDEO: Golden Globes' best and worst dressed

Tell Us: What do you think of Sofia and Jessica's dresses?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly